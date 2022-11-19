Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$9.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Headwater Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.54.

HWX stock opened at C$6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.31.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

