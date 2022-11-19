Stifel Nicolaus Trims MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price to C$28.25

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.27 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.61.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 639,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after acquiring an additional 566,717 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

