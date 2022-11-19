StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIFY opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.