StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.06. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xunlei by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

