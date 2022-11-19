StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.06. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
