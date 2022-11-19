StockNews.com Lowers Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Hold

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UVE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UVE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $322.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,244.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,244.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $169,635. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 85,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

