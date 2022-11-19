Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $67.51 million and $7.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.27 or 0.07292345 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001963 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00034436 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00077066 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059360 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001745 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010333 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023481 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000292 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,205,615 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
