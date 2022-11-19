Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $2.50

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Compass Point to $2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Insider Transactions at Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 69.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 602,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,998.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $110,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

