Suku Price Tops $0.0581 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $887,071.19 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can now be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

