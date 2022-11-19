SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Cowen

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPWR. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 370.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 523.6% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 509,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

