Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYY opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.