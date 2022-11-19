Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

