Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €47.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €47.20 ($48.66) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on shares of Talanx in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Talanx alerts:

Talanx Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €41.16 ($42.43) on Tuesday. Talanx has a 1 year low of €33.44 ($34.47) and a 1 year high of €44.42 ($45.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.