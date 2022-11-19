TC Biopharm Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 21st (NASDAQ:TCBP)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, November 21st. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 21st.

TC Biopharm Stock Down 9.7 %

TCBP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 1,531,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. TC Biopharm has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

Institutional Trading of TC Biopharm

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBP. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth about $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in TC Biopharm by 454.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 124,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.