Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Telos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Telos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Telos Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TLS opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Telos Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $905,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telos by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after buying an additional 78,367 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $3,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after buying an additional 321,808 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

