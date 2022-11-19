Telsey Advisory Group Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $255.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $209.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.51. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

