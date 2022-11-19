TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0232 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $227.54 million and $20.90 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00077209 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00059586 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010451 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023514 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005259 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,829,565 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
