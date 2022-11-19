Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.68 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.68 billion and $6.19 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00010412 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,735.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00042578 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00239072 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.78626218 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $9,306,380.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

