Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$102.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. CSFB boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cormark upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$99.38.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$89.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$162.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$10.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.85%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.