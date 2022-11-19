TraDAO (TOD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $308.81 Million

TraDAO (TOD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, TraDAO has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TraDAO token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TraDAO has a market cap of $308.81 million and approximately $21.86 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.27512197 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

