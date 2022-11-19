Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

TRMR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tremor International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of TRMR stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.79. Tremor International has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $16.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

