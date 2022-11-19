Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Trevena has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 122,242 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

