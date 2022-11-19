Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Trevena Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Trevena has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
