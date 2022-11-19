Truist Financial Raises Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $205.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.25.

NYSE VAC opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 199,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

