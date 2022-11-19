Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 507 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $234.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average of $186.60.

