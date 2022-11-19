Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSN. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campion Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

