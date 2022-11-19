UBS Group Trims Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Target Price to $19.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Price Performance

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

About Agiliti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.