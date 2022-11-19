UBS Group Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emera to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Emera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$59.50.

Emera Stock Performance

TSE EMA opened at C$51.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$48.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

