United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. United Internet has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

