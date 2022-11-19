Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, October 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.04) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday.

Varta Stock Up 4.0 %

Varta stock opened at €30.15 ($31.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. Varta has a 1-year low of €26.62 ($27.44) and a 1-year high of €122.70 ($126.49).

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

