Venus Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.55 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Venus has a total market cap of $47.55 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00023385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00570854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.83 or 0.29734839 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.