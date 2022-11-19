Vertcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,630.44 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $23,630.44 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,602.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00374519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00116180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00803481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00635827 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00235046 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,483,972 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

