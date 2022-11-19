Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Verve Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,682,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,282.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 53,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $2,074,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,418,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,742,934.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,695,282.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 485,126 shares of company stock valued at $17,136,933 in the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

