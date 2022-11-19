Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $4.04 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $245.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

