Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Village Super Market from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $527.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 135,235 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Village Super Market by 38.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 221,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,574 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 32.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 149,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 64.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the third quarter worth about $349,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. The company operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway banners in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and four the Gourmet Garage specialty markets in New York City.

