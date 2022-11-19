Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $641.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

