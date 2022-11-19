Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Raised to $7.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Down 4.0 %

VVNT stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

