Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Raised to $7.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Vivint Smart Home Stock Down 4.0 %
VVNT stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.36.
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
