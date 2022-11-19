VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.32.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VMware has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VMware

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.