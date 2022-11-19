Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 120 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.53) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 141.36 ($1.66).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 97.42 ($1.14) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

