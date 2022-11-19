Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 120 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.53) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 141.36 ($1.66).
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 97.42 ($1.14) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.