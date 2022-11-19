W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.