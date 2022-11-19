W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

