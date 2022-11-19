Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.70. 46 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDPSF. Barclays lowered Warehouses De Pauw from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Warehouses De Pauw from €34.50 ($35.57) to €31.00 ($31.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Warehouses De Pauw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Warehouses De Pauw Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

