Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $17.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.7 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.