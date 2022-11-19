WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.62 and last traded at $42.70. Approximately 138,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 223,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.