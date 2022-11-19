Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Cowen

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WKHS. B. Riley cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

WKHS opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $398.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.73. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 110.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

