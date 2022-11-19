WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0447

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $447.03 million and $89.46 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.01643282 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00044030 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00044098 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.01 or 0.01734130 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001575 BTC.

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0450083 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $31.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

