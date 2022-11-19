XDC Network (XDC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.38 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. XDC Network has a market cap of $321.48 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XDC Network has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XDC Network

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,012,699 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

