Zcash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31.84 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $39.83 or 0.00238411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $625.56 million and $31.84 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00089003 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056261 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,706,081 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

