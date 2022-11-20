125 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.66. 2,172,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,952. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.