AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.71. The firm has a market cap of $274.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

