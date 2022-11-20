Aion Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and $1.58 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00116672 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00230736 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00058167 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

