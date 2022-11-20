Aleph Zero 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.61 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00005078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $153.84 million and $1.61 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.77 or 0.08302760 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00500887 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.02 or 0.28516258 BTC.

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 185,917,357 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn't make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1."

