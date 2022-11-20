AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,581 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $77.45. 9,229,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,876,378. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

